Will pursue relief for ED, banks taking twice debt owed: Vijay Mallya

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has said that he will pursue relief for the Enforcement Directorate and banks taking more than two times the debt he owed.

His remarks came following a statement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament about recovery of over ₹14,130 crore from his attached assets.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Mallya said, "The Debt Recovery Tribunal adjudged the KFA (Kingfisher Airlines) debt at ₹6203 crore including ₹1200 crore of interest."

He further wrote, "The FM announced in Parliament that through the ED,Banks have recovered ₹14,131.6 crore from me against the judgement debt of ₹6203 crore and I am still an economic offender.

"Unless the ED and Banks can legally justify how they have taken more than two times the debt, I am entitled to relief which I will pursue."

On Tuesday, replying to a debate on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said ₹14,131.6 crore worth properties belonging to Mallya have been restored to public sector banks.

Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is wanted in India over a default of ₹9,000 crore that was loaned to esrtwhile Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) by several banks.

In his post, Mallya said, "Whatever I have stated about my liabilities as guarantor of KFA loans is legally verifiable. Yet more than ₹8000 crores have been recovered from me over and above the judgement debt."

Claiming he has no support from anyone, he said, "Will anyone, including those who freely abuse me, stand up and question this blatant injustice? To be seen to support a much maligned me requires guts. Sadly no guts for justice particularly for me."

Mallya further said, "Government and my many critics say that I have CBI criminal cases to answer. What criminal cases filed by CBI?"

Claiming he never borrowed a single rupee, never stole, Mallya said, "...but as guarantor of KFA debt I am accused by CBI together with many others including IDBI Bank officials of fraudulently obtaining a ₹900 crore loan from IDBI Bank duly approved by their credit committee and Board. Full loan and interest repaid. After 9 years why no conclusive evidence of fraud and misuse of funds?"

India has been seeking Mallya's extradition from the UK. He had in the past offered to repay 100 per cent of "public money" but accused the banks and government of refusing his offer.