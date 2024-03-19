Zomato's ‘pure veg mode’ delivery option received mixed feedback from social media platforms. But, founder Deepinder Goyal decided to look at things optimistically as he assured the customers about rolling back the new scheme in case of any significant negative social repercussions of this change.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

