Active Stocks
Tue Mar 19 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,977.55 -4.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.65 -0.64%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,227.85 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 258.95 -2.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 -1.89%
Business News/ Companies / News/  ‘Will roll it back in a heartbeat if...’: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal explains ‘pure veg mode’ rationale
BackBack

‘Will roll it back in a heartbeat if...’: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal explains ‘pure veg mode’ rationale

Livemint

Deepinder Goyal assured the customers about rolling back the new scheme in case of any significant negative social repercussions of this change

Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato. mintPremium
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato. mint

Zomato's ‘pure veg mode’ delivery option received mixed feedback from social media platforms. But, founder Deepinder Goyal decided to look at things optimistically as he assured the customers about rolling back the new scheme in case of any significant negative social repercussions of this change.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Mar 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie