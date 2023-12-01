Will safeguard interests of shareholders, say Raymond's independent directors
Raymond independent directors announced the appointment of Berjis Desai, a senior independent legal counsel with no links to the promoters or the company, to advise on the developments
New Delhi: Independent directors of Raymond Ltd on Friday said they were committed to protecting the interests of shareholders and employees amid a dispute between chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania and his wife Nawaz Modi.
