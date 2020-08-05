Will see irritants like H1B visa changes in an election year: Infosys's Rao

Every country will try to do what is important for itself. Every country will start focussing on being self-reliant — we have seen India talking about it. However, countries are so intertwined, it would take a lot of time to de-couple. From our perspective, we have made sure that we keep up with the regulations and policies in all countries we operate in. Over the years, we have made several strategic investments to ensure we are well positioned to deliver. Our localisation initiatives are a key part of the strategy. This has ensured we have a resilient business model. Couple of years back, we started accelerating localisation initiatives in the US. We set up six local centres. We have recruited more than 13,000 locals — today, more than 60% of the US workforce are locals. While some of the visa changes we have seen are irritants, it is not making any impact on us because we de-risked our business model. This is something we are replicating in other parts of the world as well. While talent will determine where you work and India is well positioned, we will continue to see irritants, particularly during an election year.