‘Will stay at top end with our EV offerings’2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz’s global EV strategy is to exit the volume segment play
NEW DELHI : Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd, the country’s largest luxury carmaker, will follow a top-down strategy with its electric vehicles (EVs) in alignment with its global plan to exit the “volume segment" play, and hopes to benefit from the fact that its rivals are launching EVs in more affordable price brackets, competing with mass-market players, a top company executive said.