After Tata Sons won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India, the Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday termed it as a "historic moment" and said the Group's endeavour will be to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud.

"At the Tata group, we are delighted to be declared as the winner of the bid for Air India. This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country's flag bearer airline. It will be our endeavour to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud. On this occasion, I would like to pay tribute to JRD Tata, pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish," Chandrasekaran said in a press statement.

Tata Sons won the bid for acquiring Air India for 18,000 crore, the government said on Friday. The transaction is expected to be completed by December 2021. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

