‘Will strive to build world-class airline’: Tata Sons chairman on winning Air India bid
1 min read.06:12 AM ISTANI
Tata Group wins Air India bid: Chairman N Chandrasekaran termed it as a ‘historic moment’ and said the Group's endeavour will be to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud
After Tata Sons won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India, the Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday termed it as a "historic moment" and said the Group's endeavour will be to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud.
"At the Tata group, we are delighted to be declared as the winner of the bid for Air India. This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country's flag bearer airline. It will be our endeavour to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud. On this occasion, I would like to pay tribute to JRD Tata, pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish," Chandrasekaran said in a press statement.
