Will supply engines when Go starts flying, Pratt tells SIAC

NEW DELHI :Engine maker Pratt & Whitney has informed the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) that it will deliver engines to Go First only after the grounded airline starts flying again, two people aware of the development said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In July, the SIAC had directed the American company to supply five engines every month to the airline, beginning on 1 August.

“In the latest update to the SIAC, Pratt & Whitney has stated that they have earmarked five engines per month for Go First, but they will not be able to deliver those for now. Their stand is that they will dispatch those to the airline once the company resumes flights," one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pratt & Whitney stand comes as another setback for the airline that is battling aircraft lessors’ attempts to take back control of their planes.

The SIAC’s July order had said, “The respondent (Pratt & Whitney) must take all reasonable steps to release and dispatch to the claimant (Go First), without delay as they become available, five engines per month immediately after any engine becomes available and commencing, at latest, on 1 August 2023 and continuing through 31 December 2023, subject to further orders of this Tribunal,"

Go Air had approached the SIAC in March, claiming Pratt & Whitney had not provided engines as agreed. In an emergency award, the SIAC asked Pratt & Whitney to provide the airline 20 engines lying in its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) unit by December 2023, and pick up 44 failed engines lying with Go First in India at different airports for over 270 days. After its bankruptcy filing in May, Go First approached a federal court in Delaware, US, to implement the SIAC award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SIAC order in July had also directed both Go First and Pratt & Whitney to update the tribunal every quarter on the progress of the resolution proceedings in compliance with its order, and any other relevant circumstances. The first such update was sought on 1 October.

“The Delaware court matter is completed. That was on the basis of emergency arbitration at SIAC. Now, the main arbitration at the SIAC is ongoing and this is likely to take around 18 months. Go First is now required to submit its claims regarding losses suffered by 31 December," the second person cited earlier said.

Pratt & Whitney’s latest stand may further sour relations with Go First, the person said, as it owes over 70 engines which need to be repaired. Out of these, 24 engines are already with the company for repairs and the remaining 46 need to be picked up from the airline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Queries sent to Pratt & Whitney, Go First, and the airline’s resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera remained unanswered at press time.

“The airline has contested the delay in the dispatch of engines by Pratt & Whitney, but for now, the arbitration panel has agreed to push them further on the engine delivery once the airline nears resumption," the second executive added.

Go First filed for insolvency on 2 May and suspended flights with effect from 3 May citing problems due to the grounding of up to half its fleet since 2020 due to unavailability of new engines and shortage of serviced engines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Simultaneously, the engine maker is also facing challenges with 1,200 engines of the A320neo fleet which need accelerated inspection to detect microscopic contaminants in the metals used to build the engines. The inspection is expected to take 9 to 12 months globally.

