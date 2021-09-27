Will take necessary action as per law: ZEEL on board reshuffle demand

Invesco and OFI Global China had also enclosed the relevant declarations and information required from each of the proposed Independent Directors, which is required while seeking approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) while making changes. Last week, ZEEL had announced a merger plan with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI), under which the latter will hold a 52.93 per cent stake in the merged entity and Zee the remaining 47.07 per cent. Invesco has reportedly written another letter to ZEEL, opposing the merger plan with Sony, terming the development as symptomatic of the company's erratic manner of handling important and serious decisions. It also reiterated its demand for the removal of Goenka. In July 2019, Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group had roped in existing investor Invesco Oppenheimer to raise its stake in flagship Zee Entertainment Enterprises by another 11 per cent for ₹4,224 crore.