Will the Budget boost household consumption?
High inflation has long been plaguing the Indian household consumption, especially in rural markets, wherein consumers are trying to focus on daily expenses while shying away from discretionary spending.
NEW DELHI : Budget announcements could spur domestic demand for small appliances, packaged goods, as well as small cars and two-wheelers, but will do little to shore up demand in rural India, industry experts and analysts said about the government’s last full-budget before the general elections in 2024.
