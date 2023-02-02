Will the Budget boost household consumption?

NEW DELHI : Budget announcements could spur domestic demand for small appliances, packaged goods, as well as small cars and two-wheelers, but will do little to shore up demand in rural India, industry experts and analysts said about the government’s last full-budget before the general elections in 2024.

High inflation has long been plaguing the Indian household consumption, especially in rural markets, wherein consumers are trying to focus on daily expenses while shying away from discretionary spending.

While commodity inflation has softened of late, cost of raw materials such as cereals, milk, and pulses is still up 25-40% over last year.

Overall, firms were forced to pass on the price hikes to consumers, which in turn, hurt demand.Consequently, while sale of passenger vehicles was at record highs in 2022, demand for entry-level cars was on a decline.

“The adjustment in personal income tax rates will not have too much effect on demand for cars. (The additional saving) is not such a large amount. People have other uses for money, especially when they have been cutting down on necessities. The extra money in hand will not give them extra purchasing power. Benefit for people in the ₹15-lakh category is not significant. The impact of negative income growth and inflation has to be taken care of," R.C. Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki, said.The budget will promote investment and growth, Bhargava said. “We see some small demand coming from them scrapping of old government vehicles, but if the government can allocate some funds for replacing private cars, it will aid demand even more," he added.

Two-wheeler demand could see a boost with lower-income groups benefitting from the income tax cuts. However, the government’s decision to cut spending on rural schemes could effectively lead to lower cash-in-hand for rural consumers who form a large majority of two-wheeler buyers.

“The budget proposals around capital expenditure, agri-credit, infra development credit, and lower tax slabs will result in higher disposable income and help the growth of the auto sector," Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said.

“The budget is progressive with a focus on growth, infrastructure investment and the agrarian economy," said Kamal Nandi, business head & executive vice president, Godrej Appliances. Large appliance sales remained muted last year. “Along with cooling commodity costs, it could reverse the trend this year," Nandi said.

