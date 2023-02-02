Will the Budget boost household consumption?

“The adjustment in personal income tax rates will not have too much effect on demand for cars. (The additional saving) is not such a large amount. People have other uses for money, especially when they have been cutting down on necessities. The extra money in hand will not give them extra purchasing power. Benefit for people in the ₹15-lakh category is not significant. The impact of negative income growth and inflation has to be taken care of," R.C. Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki, said.The budget will promote investment and growth, Bhargava said. “We see some small demand coming from them scrapping of old government vehicles, but if the government can allocate some funds for replacing private cars, it will aid demand even more," he added.