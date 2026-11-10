Will the Chinese spy scandal cost Jensen Huang his job and can Nvidia find a successor to its founder-CEO?

Nvidia, the second-most valuable company in the world, is facing an unprecedented crisis. The company, which has been making a fortune selling shovels in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) gold rush, has been dragged into an unwanted controversy after its public face, co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, admitted to infidelity.

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Mounting troubles for Jensen Huang The woman with whom 63-year-old Huang admitted to having an affair is believed to be a Chinese spy. Following the revelations, the Nvidia board has launched an independent investigation into whether Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Could Jensen Huang lose his job as Nvidia CEO over the alleged spy scandal? ⌵ Nvidia’s board has backed Huang for now, but it is investigating whether he was targeted in a foreign intelligence effort. The articles do not report a decision to remove him. 2 What is Nvidia’s board investigating about Jensen Huang? ⌵ The board launched an independent investigation into whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation. Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised. 3 Does Nvidia have a succession plan if Jensen Huang leaves? ⌵ The articles say Nvidia has not publicly identified a successor, and Huang has said he does not believe in succession planning. Nvidia has also warned investors that it depends heavily on its longstanding executive team. 4 Who could replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Names mentioned as possible successors include Nvidia vice president Ian Buck, CFO Colette Kress, chief scientist Bill Dally and former executive Jay Puri. Nvidia has not announced a successor. 5 Why would replacing Jensen Huang be difficult for Nvidia? ⌵ Huang has led Nvidia since co-founding it in 1993 and built relationships with business and political leaders around the world. Analysts say his combination of technical expertise and connections would be difficult to replicate.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump also revealed that the FBI was also “looking into it, in terms of something else.” Nvidia and Huang are also facing a class action lawsuit and possible Congressional investigations over the affair.

Will Jensen Huang be removed? While the Nvidia board has thrown its weight behind Huang for now, many Wall Street analysts are not ruling out the possibility of the CEO being shown the door.

"The Street now waits for the Board investigation on Jensen's future at Nvidia. Right now Street factoring in ~15% chance Jensen gone from Nvidia, 85% he stays as CEO," Yorkville Ives partner Dan Ives said in an X post.

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Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, owns approximately 3.58% to 3.6% or around 870 million shares of the chipmaker, as reported in the company's proxy statement. Huang's children, Madison and Spencer, have also taken leadership roles at the firm. His wife, Lori Mills Huang, leads the family foundation, which controls over 60 million Nvidia shares.

Nvidia without Jensen Huang? Analysts also point out that a leadership transition will not be an easy one for Nvidia, as there was no succession plan in place until now.

In January this year, Huang had addressed the leadership transition question, saying he had no plans to go anywhere.

“The secret for being CEO for this long is 1) don’t get fired and 2) don’t get bored,” he said. “I don’t know which one comes first. How long? For as long as I deserve it,” Huang said during an interaction at CES.

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Who could lead Nvidia next? But over the past couple of days, several names, including those of top Nvidia executives, have been thrown around as potential successors of Huang.

This includes vice president Ian Buck and chief financial officer Colette Kress.

But on the betting platform, Polymarket, Bill Dally, the Chief scientist at Nvidia, currently has he highest odds of replacing Huang at 47 %, with Jay Puri, who serves as a Senior Advisor and former Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Nvidia, at close second.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

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Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.