Will the collapse of WeWork impact co-working in India?

How does it impact WeWork India?

WeWork owns about 27% in WeWork India, which has been one of the parent company’s fastest growing affiliates outside the US. The majority stake is owned by an entity of the developer Embassy Group. The Indian entity received $100 million of funding from its parent company in 2020 and has grown in a more measured manner. In fact, WeWork India turned profitable in 2021-22 and won’t be part of the structural reorganization of the US parent. WeWork India aims to clock revenue of ₹1,800 crore this fiscal year, from ₹1,460 crore in FY23. As of now, it plans to continue using the brand name.