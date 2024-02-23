Companies
Will this ₹7,000-crore rescue plan save Go First?
Summary
- SpiceJet boss Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Aviation have submitted a joint ₹7,000 crore rescue plan for bankrupt airline Go First. Go First's committee of creditors on Friday discussed the bid, as well as a rival bid from Sky One.
New Delhi: SpiceJet boss Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Aviation have submitted a joint ₹7,000 crore rescue plan for bankrupt airline Go First, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more