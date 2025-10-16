Will Trump's H-1B visa fee hike impact Wipro? Here's what IT giant's HR chief says

India's fourth-largest IT services firm, Wipro, announced its earnings for the September quarter (Q2FY26) on Thursday, 16 October. Following the release of earnings, the IT major addressed the recent changes announced in the H-1B visa system by the Donald Trump administration.

What did Wipro say on the H-1B visa fee hike? Wipro noted that 80% of its US employees are locals, indicating that changes to the H-1B programme will have a minor business impact due to its ongoing localisation strategy.

Speaking on the H-1B visa fee hike, Wipro Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said over the last few years, the company had been adopting a focused and purposeful approach to localise its US workforce. "So today, nearly 80% of our US employee base are locals, and we believe that with the change in the H-1B programme, the business impact will be very limited. We have enough and more avenues to manage the change,” Govil noted.

In September, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising the fee for H1-B visas to $100,000, sending shockwaves through the tech industry, which heavily relies on these visas.

Wipro on hiring The tech giant informed that it onboarded 2,900 freshers this quarter despite lower attrition and improved utilisation. Hiring will continue based on demand, with a focus on campus recruitment, including the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26, despite fewer working days.

“So if you look at our numbers, we went for campus hiring. We onboarded about 2,900 freshers in this quarter. This is in spite of a lower attrition from the previous quarter and a better utilisation from a people supply chain standpoint. And we will continue to hire based on demand. We will continue to look at campuses in Q3,” Govil said.

The IT giant's voluntary employee attrition rate decreased to 14.9% in September 2025, from 15.1% in the previous June quarter. This indicates fewer employees left the company over the past year, based on the trailing twelve-month (LTM) data, as reported in the company’s regulatory filing.

As of 30 September 2025, the total headcount stood at 235,492 employees, up from 233,232 at the end of June 2025, marking a net decline of 2,260 employees during the quarter.

Will there be a wage hike at Wipro? Wipro noted that no decision has been made regarding the wage hike, and information will be shared when a decision is finalised.

Opening up on the wage hike, Govil informed, “We haven't taken a call yet. As soon as we take a call, we will let everybody know, but we haven't decided when.”

Wipro Q2 results The IT major reported revenue of ₹22,697 crore, marking a 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth from ₹22,302 crore reported in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue also improved by 2.53%. Revenue growth was driven by stable performance in the European market and the initiation of several large deals.