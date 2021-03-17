Will Vedanta's sweetened open offer find takers?

What is more, even crude prices have been on a rise, and that is improving Vedanta’s earnings and cash flow expectations further. Analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd recently said that with prices of Zinc, Aluminium and crude sharply rallying post 2QFY21, they are upgrading Vedanta’s FY22 and FY23 Ebitda estimates by 19% and 14% respectively. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The longer these prices sustain (driven by emission-led supply curtailments for Aluminium in China and overall recovery in the global economy), the healthier will be cash generation and deleveraging at Vedanta Ltd they had added. With the analysts thereby expecting more gains for the stock-based ion fundamentals itself, whether the institutional investors and retail investors will now tender shares during the open offer still remains to be seen.