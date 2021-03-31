Will Xiaomi be the Apple of electric vehicles?
Chinese smartphone maker bets consumer technology companies can also design attractive EVs
A well-loved smartphone maker is going into electric vehicles. Apple? Not yet. China’s Xiaomi—the world’s third-largest smartphone maker—is barreling ahead into car making.
The Chinese electronics company said Tuesday that it will spend $10 billion over the next decade to enter the EV business, with an initial investment at around $1.5 billion. There are few details, but being new to car making, Xiaomi will likely find an outside partner to handle the manufacturing, while it focuses on design and engineering.
