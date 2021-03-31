Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Will Xiaomi be the Apple of electric vehicles?

Will Xiaomi be the Apple of electric vehicles?

File Photo: If Xiaomi outsources manufacturing, then it could focus investment on research and development instead of building factories
2 min read . 05:22 PM IST Jacky Wong, The Wall Street Journal

Chinese smartphone maker bets consumer technology companies can also design attractive EVs

A well-loved smartphone maker is going into electric vehicles. Apple? Not yet. China’s Xiaomi—the world’s third-largest smartphone maker—is barreling ahead into car making.

The Chinese electronics company said Tuesday that it will spend $10 billion over the next decade to enter the EV business, with an initial investment at around $1.5 billion. There are few details, but being new to car making, Xiaomi will likely find an outside partner to handle the manufacturing, while it focuses on design and engineering.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.