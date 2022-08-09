William Penn acquires Sheaffer brand

“We had this opportunity to acquire this iconic brand, and it was a good fit. We will now design, manufacture and market the brand out of India. We see the current acquisition as a remarkable opportunity to further build on the preferences and tastes of Indian customers, while also factoring in global needs during the product development of new Sheaffer models and lines. The American brand enjoys a 15% market share in the premium writing instruments (pens above $10) segment in India. We hope to double this market share in the next 3 years," Nikhil Ranjan, founder and managing director, William Penn said in an interview.