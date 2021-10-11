Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin said on Sunday it had pushed this week's launch target of its New Shepard vehicle to Wednesday, delaying "Star Trek" actor William Shatner's sojourn to the edge of space by a day.

“Due to forecasted winds in West Texas, we are pushing the NS18 launch target to Wednesday, October 13. Liftoff is targeted for 8:30 am CDT / 13:30 UTC. Live broadcast begins at T-90 mins on http://BlueOrigin.com. Stay tuned for more details," the company said in a tweet.

As part of today’s Flight Readiness Review, the mission operations team confirmed the vehicle has met all mission requirements and astronauts began their training today. Weather is the only gating factor for the launch window, the company mentioned on its site.

Best known as Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" television series, Shatner will be part of a four-person crew aboard the suborbital NS-18 mission.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle" said William Shatner.

This flight follows Blue Origin’s successful first human flight on July 20 which included Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Blue Origin’s first customer, Oliver Daemen.

