Willing to buy Mistry firm shares if they need funds: Tata group

"SP group is clearly affected by the apex court’s order of status quo on its shareholding in Tata Sons. The option of monetizing (by pledge) without alienation of shares requires supreme court approval. Else, SP can sell some of its stake to the Tatas, at price and terms to be mutually agreed. Further, the Tatas may not offer to buy only a part of the stake and could look for total exit by the SP group as a condition to purchase shares," said Jeevanandham Rajagopal Partner, Fox Mandal, a law firm.