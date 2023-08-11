Willis Lease claims right to insolvency against SpiceJet2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:36 PM IST
The company claims the right to initiate insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet as the only servicer and administrative agent on behalf of actual lessors
New Delhi: Willis Lease Finance Corporation informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday that it is not among the lessors of SpiceJet, but rather the only servicer and administrative agent on behalf of actual lessors.
