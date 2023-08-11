New Delhi: Willis Lease Finance Corporation informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday that it is not among the lessors of SpiceJet, but rather the only servicer and administrative agent on behalf of actual lessors.

As a servicer, it claims the right to initiate a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) proceeding against SpiceJet.

Senior lawyer Virendra Ganda, representing Willis Lease Finance Corporation, presented three documents including lease, service, and assignment agreements, and stated that as per the documents, Willis Lease Finance is the operational creditor assigned by existing lessors to collect and distribute rentals from SpiceJet.

The documents identify Willis Lease (Ireland) Limited as the existing lessor, West IV Engines (Ireland) Limited as the new lessor, and SpiceJet Limited as the lessee.

Ganda stated that if the lessors have assigned all tasks to someone else, SpiceJet has no role in it. He also mentioned having several emails where SpiceJet agreed to pay dues to Willis, albeit with some discounts.

In a previous hearing, senior lawyer Krishnendu Dutta argued that Willis Lease Finance Corp is not among the existing operational creditors of the airline. Hence, its petition for initiating a CIRP against the airline should be dismissed.

The tribunal noted that, prima facie, Willis Lease Finance is not the lessor of SpiceJet. The court reiterated that Willis Lease Finance should have sent a fresh notice to the airline after withdrawing the previous plea.

During the proceedings in this matter, the tribunal questioned Willis Lease Finance for filing a new plea for the same cause of action without court permission. Willis Corp argued that a fresh notice was only required if the new plea introduced new invoices not covered by the previous notice. According to Willis Corp, the previous petition was withdrawn due to technical defects.

The matter now stands deferred till 11 September.

Willis Lease Finance Corp, along with Wilmington, Aircastle, and Celestian Aviation approached NCLT seeking recovery of dues from SpiceJet. Similar pleas by Wilmington and Aircastle are pending in the tribunal and are expected in the coming week of August.

Only the Aircastle petition has received a notice from the tribunal. Aircastle and Wilmington managed to deregister aircraft from DGCA in March using Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisations.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet is in a legal dispute with Kalanithi Maran, Sun Group chairman, in the Delhi High Court. On 9 August, the High Court issued a notice to SpiceJet, requiring submission of finances within a week. The court also summoned SpiceJet's chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh, to appear in person for the next hearing on 24 August.