Willis Lease Finance not an operational creditor, SpiceJet tells NCLT1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Willis Lease Finance Corp. is the third lessor to approach the NCLT seeking recovery of outstanding dues from SpiceJet
New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that Willis Lease Finance is not among the four operational creditors of the airline and, hence, its petition against the airline to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process should be dismissed.
