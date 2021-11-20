Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Willis Towers Watson to acquire remaining 51% shares in WTW India

Willis Towers Watson to acquire remaining 51% shares in WTW India

WTW can enable India to manage climate transition risks and optimise costs through much-needed combination of climate expertise.
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint

  • WTW currently owns 49% stake in Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers Private Limited (WTW India) and recent changes in regulation have made it possible for WTW to own up to 100%

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 51% stake from Anemone Holdings Private Ltd and Rohit Jain in Willis Towers Watson (WTW) India.

NEW DELHI: Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 51% stake from Anemone Holdings Private Ltd and Rohit Jain in Willis Towers Watson (WTW) India.

“WTW currently owns 49% stake in Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers Private Limited (WTW India) and recent changes in regulation have made it possible for WTW to own up to 100% of WTW India," the company said in a statement.

“WTW currently owns 49% stake in Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers Private Limited (WTW India) and recent changes in regulation have made it possible for WTW to own up to 100% of WTW India," the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The transaction is subject to customary legal and regulatory approvals.

“As one of the world’s largest and fastest growing economies, with an expected 17% growth rate in the non-life insurance market over the next five years, we see rising demand and opportunities for cyber, health and benefits, crop and surety insurance in the Indian market. Acquiring 100% ownership of WTW India will enable us to further capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in this market and to better serve the rapidly evolving needs of our clients in India," said Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head International, WTW.

At the recent COP 26 Summit, India highlighted the need for climate finance worth $1 trillion to tackle climate risks. In essence, a large proportion of this will go towards managing the transition risks of moving towards a low carbon economy. WTW can enable India to manage the climate transition risks and optimise costs through the much-needed combination of our climate expertise, actuarial risk modelling techniques and development of a suitable risk transfer mechanism, including insurance, as per the advisory firm's statement.

“…WTW already has a significant presence in India and this acquisition is another important milestone towards bringing our clients the best-in-class products and solutions, technology and unprecedented insight for sound risk-based decision making," said Rohit Jain, head India, WTW.

MINT PREMIUM See All

How realistic is getting $100 billion FDI every year?

A Swiss army knife strategy for MFs to reduce your tax bill

Movies bear the cross for stars talking politics

Get ready for a sustained spell of inflation

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!