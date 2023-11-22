Companies
Wilmar, GQG, Qatar fund vie for Adani Wilmar stake
Anirudh Laskar 4 min read 22 Nov 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Summary
- Deal likely at $2-2.2 bn; no single buyer may acquire entire stake
The Adani group is in separate talks with Wilmar International Ltd, GQG Partners Llc and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to sell its entire stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd for $2-2.2 billion, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less