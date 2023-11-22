Wilmar, GQG, Qatar fund vie for Adani Wilmar stake

Since 2 March, GQG Partners has pumped in at least ₹37,440 crore into five Adani group firms, with the last instalment of ₹8,811 crore on 16 August in Adani Power Ltd. In the same month, QIA invested $500 million for a 2.5% stake in Adani’s listed renewable energy arm Adani Green Energy Ltd. Much of their investments came after the 24 January report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research that battered Adani group stocks and stripped them of $150 billion in investor wealth at one point.