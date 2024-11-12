Wilson & Hughes acquires Cox & Kings, plans re-entry into travel market

Wilson & Hughes has acquired the historic travel brand Cox & Kings through the insolvency process, including over 200 sub-brands. The acquisition aims to integrate technology and AI to enhance travel experiences while avoiding past liabilities, targeting a competitive market as travel rebounds.

Varuni Khosla
Published12 Nov 2024, 11:14 PM IST
The acquisition marks a new chapter for Cox & Kings, which ceased operations following financial troubles in 2019.
Wilson & Hughes, a Singapore-based private equity firm, has acquired the 260-year-old travel brand Cox & Kings through the insolvency process. The acquisition includes over 200 sub-brands previously owned by Cox & Kings Ltd., which is currently under liquidation.

The acquisition marks a new chapter for Cox & Kings, which ceased operations following financial troubles in 2019. Wilson & Hughes has clarified that the acquisition is free from any past liabilities and is unrelated to the management of the defunct Cox & Kings Ltd.

Karan Agarwal, director of Wilson & Hughes, stated that the focus will be on integrating technology into Cox & Kings’ offerings to meet changing consumer needs. The revived brand will target the leisure, business and specialized travel segments, leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics to personalize travel experiences.

India’s travel market, expected to reach $125 billion by 2027, presents significant opportunities for the relaunch. However, the company faces challenges in re-establishing the brand in a competitive market dominated by agile, tech-driven players.

Travel venture

Wilson & Hughes’ acquisition of Cox & Kings represents its first major venture in the travel sector. The firm plans to capitalize on the legacy of the brand while positioning it for a digitally driven future.

“The travel industry is evolving rapidly, and we recognize the tremendous opportunity to redefine global travel experiences,” said Agarwal.

“Our goal is to merge the best of tradition with forward-thinking technology. By leveraging advanced technology, AI, and data-driven insights, we’re shaping a seamless, personalized journey that aligns with the expectations of today’s travellers. Our objective extends beyond enhancing travel; it’s about reinforcing the trusted legacy that has positioned Cox & Kings as a cornerstone of the industry for generations.”

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsWilson & Hughes acquires Cox & Kings, plans re-entry into travel market

