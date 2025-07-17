Wind industry urges govt for phased localisation of key wind turbine components

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Certain players in India's wind energy sector have urged the government to adopt a phased approach to the localisation of key wind turbine components, stating that it would better support and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

They have raised concerns over a recent draft amendment mandating rapid localisation of key wind turbine components for inclusion in the revised list of models and manufacturers.

Industry players are advocating for a more phased and industry-aligned approach to avoid potential supply chain bottlenecks and significant cost increases.

"The recent MNRE directive on indigenisation, while well-intentioned, needs a phased, industry-aligned approach. Precision parts like gearboxes and converters require not just capex, but tech partnerships and skilled talent. Instead of blanket targets, India should focus on enabling quality manufacturing, selective localisation, and global competitiveness," V Sriniwas Reddy, Executive Director, Synergy Green Industries, said.

He said India has the potential to become the world's third-largest wind market, but only if we prioritise quality, investor confidence, and global integration over short-term mandates.

Echoing similar concerns, Francis Jayasury, Director- India, Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), called for smart localisation strategies.

"Our focus should be on full utilisation of domestic capacity while partnering globally for specialised technologies," he said.

Not every component needs to be made locally; smart localisation, not forced isolation, should guide our strategy, he added.

