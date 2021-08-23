Windows 10 security flaw allows hackers to gain admin access to PC

NEW DELHI : A flaw in Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system can reportedly allow third parties to gain admin level access to a user’s PC. Security researcher jonhat posted on Twitter that plugging in a mouse by gaming device maker Razer into a Windows 10 PC triggers the computer to download the Razer Installer, which is then granted system-level permissions to operate. It allows a third party to open up the command prompt on the Windows 10 PC, which can be used to gain unprecedented access to the device.

As reported by MSPoweruser, by holding down shift on the keyboard and right clicking on the Windows, users can open the Powershell terminal, while having administrator level access to the PC. In short, it means that they can not only change the installation location of the driver itself, they can also gain access to a PC that its owner may not otherwise want.

However, the flaw may not be as big as some others. After all, the hacker has to have physical access to the system to plug in the Razer mouse to it. According to the hacker, attempts to communicate with Razer about the flaw had failed, and the researcher was forced to make the public aware of the issue.

The gaming peripheral maker has also accepted the flaw later, saying, “We were made aware of a situation in which our software, in a very specific use case, provides a user with broader access to their machine during the installation process. We have investigated the issue, are currently making changes to the installation application to limit this use case, and will release an updated version shortly."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.