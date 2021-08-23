Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Windows 10 security flaw allows hackers to gain admin access to PC

Windows 10 security flaw allows hackers to gain admin access to PC

Premium
Once Razer Installer enables system-level permissions to operate a third party can to open command prompt on the Windows 10 PC, which can be used to gain unprecedented access to the device.
1 min read . 04:56 PM IST Livemint

  • Plugging in a mouse by gaming device maker Razer into a Windows 10 PC triggers the computer to download the Razer Installer, which is then granted system-level permissions to operate

NEW DELHI : A flaw in Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system can reportedly allow third parties to gain admin level access to a user’s PC. Security researcher jonhat posted on Twitter that plugging in a mouse by gaming device maker Razer into a Windows 10 PC triggers the computer to download the Razer Installer, which is then granted system-level permissions to operate. It allows a third party to open up the command prompt on the Windows 10 PC, which can be used to gain unprecedented access to the device.

A flaw in Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system can reportedly allow third parties to gain admin level access to a user’s PC. Security researcher jonhat posted on Twitter that plugging in a mouse by gaming device maker Razer into a Windows 10 PC triggers the computer to download the Razer Installer, which is then granted system-level permissions to operate. It allows a third party to open up the command prompt on the Windows 10 PC, which can be used to gain unprecedented access to the device.

As reported by MSPoweruser, by holding down shift on the keyboard and right clicking on the Windows, users can open the Powershell terminal, while having administrator level access to the PC. In short, it means that they can not only change the installation location of the driver itself, they can also gain access to a PC that its owner may not otherwise want.

As reported by MSPoweruser, by holding down shift on the keyboard and right clicking on the Windows, users can open the Powershell terminal, while having administrator level access to the PC. In short, it means that they can not only change the installation location of the driver itself, they can also gain access to a PC that its owner may not otherwise want.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, the flaw may not be as big as some others. After all, the hacker has to have physical access to the system to plug in the Razer mouse to it. According to the hacker, attempts to communicate with Razer about the flaw had failed, and the researcher was forced to make the public aware of the issue.

The gaming peripheral maker has also accepted the flaw later, saying, “We were made aware of a situation in which our software, in a very specific use case, provides a user with broader access to their machine during the installation process. We have investigated the issue, are currently making changes to the installation application to limit this use case, and will release an updated version shortly."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How partisan attitudes shape views on India’s pandemic ...

Premium

Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 16,550; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

Research well before going for the customized homes dev ...

Premium

Want to build a strong luxury brand out of India: Sabyasachi

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!