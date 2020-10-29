Windows fogs Microsoft’s outlook

Both effects were actually apparent in the company’s fiscal first-quarter results posted late Tuesday. The cloud business remains the star, and performance there was strong with commercial cloud revenue growing 31% year over year to $15.2 billion, even showing a bit of acceleration from the prior quarter that ended in June. The Windows side of the business was more complicated. Revenue driven by consumer PC purchases saw sharp growth, as did the portion driven by volume licensing of the software. But slumping corporate demand for PCs took a toll. Windows OEM Pro revenue slid 22% year over year—the worst drop since Microsoft began reporting under its new segments in 2015.