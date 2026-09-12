Winjit launches AuthSense platform to make digital authentication risk-adaptive: All you need to know

Winjit Technologies recently launched AuthSense at Global Fintech Fest 2026, an enhanced platform that introduces advanced behavioural intelligence to enable financial institutions to make digital authentication more risk-adaptive and context-aware.

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What does AuthSense do? AuthSense builds on the risk-based approach by using behavioural intelligence to identify unusual activity and boost authentication when risk increases. A transaction that deviates from an established pattern can trigger an added layer, such as biometric verification, while trusted, low-risk interactions can remain seamless.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What features does the AuthSense platform offer for digital authentication? ⌵ AuthSense combines configurable authentication rules with technologies like TOTP, biometric verification, and end-to-end encryption, enhancing digital security for financial transactions. 2 How does behavioral intelligence improve risk adaptability in digital payments? ⌵ Behavioral intelligence allows AuthSense to assess the context of each transaction, enabling stronger authentication measures when risk levels increase while maintaining seamless experiences for low-risk transactions. 3 Why is the RBI's 2025 directive on authentication important for digital transactions? ⌵ The RBI's directive mandates two-factor authentication for digital payments, allowing issuers to use contextual indicators to evaluate transactions, enhancing overall security in the fintech landscape. 4 What impact does the Global Fintech Fest have on the finance sector? ⌵ The Global Fintech Fest fosters collaboration among stakeholders in the financial services ecosystem, allowing for discussions on innovations and regulatory frameworks shaping the future of finance. 5 Should financial institutions adopt risk-adaptive authentication methods like AuthSense? ⌵ Yes, adopting risk-adaptive authentication can enhance security measures against fraud while ensuring a more user-friendly experience, helping institutions balance security with customer satisfaction.

The platform is designed for the evolving Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) landscape. It combines configurable authentication rules with TOTP, device binding, user profiling, end-to-end encryption, swipe-to-approve, number matching, and biometric verification across mobile, web, and app-to-app journeys.

How does behavioural intelligence make digital payments more risk-adaptive? Pravin Tambe, Sr. Vice President-India Business, Winjit Technologies, said, "Authentication should no longer treat every transaction the same. With behavioral intelligence, AuthSense enables security to respond to the context of every interaction—stronger when risk rises and seamless when trust is established."

Improving digital security The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions Directions, 2025, mandate at least two separate authentication factors for digital payment transactions, including one dynamic factor for transactions other than card-present payments. They also permit issuers to assess transactions based on behavioural and contextual indicators, such as user behaviour, transaction location, device characteristics, and past transaction patterns, and introduce additional verification measures depending on the level of risk.

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Baskar Babu Ramchandran, Managing Director & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, said, "Digital banking requires a balance between stronger security, a seamless customer experience under the fully compliant framework. The ability to adapt dynamic changes in customer behavior and risk can help financial institutions achieve the digital transformation and one of the keys is authentication-based transaction."

Global Fintech Fest: All you need to know The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is a major global event focused on fintech and the broader financial services ecosystem, attracting participants from more than 80 countries. It brings together policymakers, regulators, central bankers, financial institutions, technology companies, fintech entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and industry experts to discuss emerging opportunities, challenges, and changes shaping the future of finance. GFF provides a platform for policy discussions, innovation, international partnerships, and collaboration across finance, technology, and public policy.