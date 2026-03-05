Mumbai: Umesh Modi Group’s Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd (WMPL), the maker of household brands like Betadine and Movicol, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal valued between $150 million and $200 million, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The company has appointed EY as its advisor to lead the search for potential buyers, they said.
Betadine maker Win-Medicare eyes $150-200 million stake sale; taps EY
SummaryThe Umesh Modi Group has reportedly sought a valuation of up to ₹4,000 crore for the pharmaceutical firm as it looks to offload a minority stake to private equity investors.
Mumbai: Umesh Modi Group’s Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd (WMPL), the maker of household brands like Betadine and Movicol, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal valued between $150 million and $200 million, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The company has appointed EY as its advisor to lead the search for potential buyers, they said.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More