The New Shepard is autonomous, with no pilot, and the winning bidder will have just six weeks to prepare for the mission. Passengers must sign a form waiving their right to sue Mr. Bezos’s Blue Origin in the event of an accident. The company said minimal training is required, and they don’t have to pass a medical, only complete physical requirements including being able to run to the top of the company’s launch tower—about seven flights of stairs—in 90 seconds and fit into a spacesuit.

