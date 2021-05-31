Wint Wealth launches Bricks, offers 9.5% returns on covered bonds

“Traditionally, structured debt investment was only available to ultra HNIs with a ticket size between ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore. At Wint Wealth, we believe structured debt investment should not be limited only to HNIs and UHNIs. With our high-rated asset-backed debt products, we aim to democratize fixed-income assets for retail investors to enter the debt landscape with a ticket size as low as ₹10,000. This helps first-time debt investors to diversify their investment towards debt," said Ajinkya Kulkarni, co-founder of Wint Wealth.