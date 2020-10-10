Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

The grim truth is that the worst period for the aviation industry is probably ahead of it, rather than behind. For months now, carriers have been coasting on their existing bank balances, the early rounds of bailout money received from governments and investors, and the relatively easy cost-cutting of saved fuel and maintenance costs and route and landing fees. For all that the actions taken to date have been drastic — laying off workers, cutting routes, mothballing aircraft — the real challenge will come over the coming months, as carriers have to make hard choices before cash dwindles to zero.