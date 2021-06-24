Winvesta announces UK based multi-currency account for Indians

“For Indians who have upcoming expenses abroad such as course fees for students or travel related expenses, the idea is to offer an account you can open from India with a simple KYC. You will have to make the initial remittance to the account from your Indian bank through the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). However thereafter you can keep the money in a currency of your choice and convert between them at minimal cost. The accounts don't come under the standard Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) deposit protections in the UK, but the partner bank safeguarding the funds must keep them segregated from other deposits. These are very standard in the UK and similar to what almost all neobanks in the UK provide," Nigam added.