WinZO earmarks $25 million investment in Brazil for expansion
The vernacular social gaming platform, which has so far raised close to $100 million, is going to deploy the funds in the Latin American country amid high taxation in India
Mumbai: WinZO Games, the Indian vernacular social gaming platform with over 150 million users, is set to launch its platform in Brazil and has earmarked an investment of $25 million in the Latin American country.
