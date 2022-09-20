WinZo seeks injunction against Google Play Store pilot allowing rummy apps

DFS, or fantasy games, refer to titles where players choose a team of athletes to represent their own fictional team on any sport, such as cricket and football. The performance of this ‘fantasy’ team depends on how the chosen athletes perform on any given day, and the correspondence of this real-life performance leads to virtual winnings for players of the platform. Rummy, on the other hand, refers to card games, which Google classifies as a game of skill, and not chance.

