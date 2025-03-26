Companies
Wipro bags $650 mn deal from Phoenix Group
Summary
- This deal comes amid a draught in big-ticket deals for India’s largest IT outsourcing companies. Still, Wipro is likely to end FY15 with a decline in revenue.
Wipro Ltd bagged a 10-year contract with UK-based insurance company Phoenix Group, valued at $650 million, making it the second deal of $500 million and upwards in less than a year for the country’s fourth largest information technology (IT) services company.
