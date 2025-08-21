Wipro acquires 100% stake in Harman Connected Services for ₹3,270 crore

Wipro has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in in the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN for a cash consideration of up to ₹3,270 crore, the IT major said on Thursday.

HARMAN International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung.

“Wipro (through its subsidiaries) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Harman Connected Services Inc. and its subsidiaries and certain other assets (collectively, “DTS”) from Harman International Industries, Inc. on August 21, 2025,” Wipro said in a regularity filing.

The transaction is likely to be completed by December 31 this year, the company said.

Wipro-HARMAN deal details As part of the Wipro-HARMAN deal, there will be a transfer of employees. Under this, more than 5,600 DTS employees, including senior leadership, across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, will move to Wipro.

Further, as part of the acquisition, Wipro will enter into a multi-year strategic agreement with HARMAN and Samsung.

DTS, headquartered in Connecticut, USA, is a global provider of ER&D and IT services, focusing on areas like Embedded Software, Digital Engineering, Design Thinking, Device Engineering, Cloud & Infra services, Data Analytics & AI, and Enterprise Automation. It caters to industrial, consumer, hi-tech (communication & software), and healthcare & life sciences sectors.

The acquisition strengthens Wipro’s ER&D portfolio by advancing its AI-driven digital and device engineering capabilities, spanning design-to-manufacturing across industries such as technology, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer sectors.

Combining DTS’ personalised, high-touch service model with Wipro’s global scale, advanced technology ecosystem, and expansive resources, will allow clients to gain access to the best of both worlds: the agility and precision of a specialist provider and the reach and capabilities of a global leader, the IT major said.

