Gen AI a friend, not foe: Wipro’s new chief Pallia tells curious shareholders

Wipro Ltd’s new chief executive officer (CEO) Srinivas Pallia believes generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) will be an opportunity for the information technology (IT) services company in the medium to long term.

Pallia’s statements were made at the company’s 78th annual general meeting (AGM) early Thursday, where a third of the 14 shareholders quizzed the management on the company’s adoption of Gen AI.

“Now the way I see it is that in the medium to long term, Gen AI will actually be a net positive opportunity for a company like Wipro, and we want to build on those capabilities and enhance our market share within the business,” said Pallia, in response to a shareholder’s question on the company’s adoption of Gen AI.

A similar curiosity on the adoption of the new technology was observed by shareholders of India’s top two IT services companies, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd at their AGMs.

This interest in the new technology reflects that shareholders are unaware of their company’s plans to navigate Gen AI waters, which doomsayers predict can eat up work done by IT outsourcing firms.

Gen AI shot to fame with its human-like capabilities of generating written, audio and video content merely by receiving a prompt. For homegrown IT services firms, which handle much of the world’s IT infrastructure, Gen AI-related automation of much of their work like software testing, deployment, maintenance and modernization could hurt future cash generation.

Concerns surrounding Gen AI come at a time when India’s $254-billion IT services sector reported its weakest-ever dollar revenue growth of 3.8% last year, according to industry body National Association of Software and Service Companies, or Nasscom.

A disruptive opportunity Questions raised at Wipro’s annual general meeting ranged from challenges and opportunities on AI, to the company’s utilisation of the new disruptive technology in its offerings to clients.

Even as shareholders sought answers, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji put forth a futuristic outlook on the new technology.

“What was once a topic of curiosity has now become a cornerstone of long-term strategies for creating value. AI presents a distinct opportunity to reshape industries, reimagine experiences, enhance efficiencies and foster innovation,” said Premji, adding that the company had trained more than 70% of its employees on Gen AI.

Sentiment across Indian IT varied. While Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran mirrored Premji’s optimism, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani has adopted a more cautious tone.

“GenAI will not only improve productivity, but also create impact we hitherto have not seen or imagined,” said Chandrasekaran in his address to shareholders.

“People have accepted that, like any other general-purpose technology be it electricity, nuclear energy, the internet or even a discovery like fire, Gen AI has enormous potential for good when explored and advanced within the guardrails of responsibility,” Nilekani told shareholders.

The question of senior exits While Gen AI was a talking point, shareholders also quizzed the management on its leadership change and senior management exits.

The company has witnessed an exodus of at least two dozen personnel ranked senior vice-president (SVP) and above, which included the departure of Stephanie Trautman, who was the head of the company’s large deals team.

The start of Pallia as the new CEO followed displeasure among the Wipro ranks with former chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte and the company’s underperformance in his tenure, which eventually led to his exit in April 2024.

“Over the years, a lot of people who have left us at senior positions have gone on to make very big corporations, and that itself shows the strength of our own company. But that also gets me to the next thought that, you know, is it that Wipro at this point of time has become much more bureaucratic and, you know, that's where the entrepreneurial spirit has gone missing?” asked Faisal Hawa, a Wipro shareholder.

“We pride on the fact that we empower people young. We give them opportunities to grow when they're young. And we think we create enough of an opportunity to be highly decentralized and highly empowered in leaders running their businesses. So I think that entrepreneurial spirit has always been a part of the secret sauce of Wipro,” said Premji in response to the question.

Wirpo shares were up by about 1.7% at ₹569.05 each in afternoon trading on NSE, while the broader Nifty index was up 0.28%.

AGMs on point The year ended March 2024 was one with twists and turns for the Bengaluru-based IT services company.

Wipro ended the 12 months through March 2024 with a full-year revenue decline, which is in stark contrast to its performance in 2021, when it reported industry-leading revenue growth of 27.3%.

Finally, the company got a new chief executive officer—Pallia—a Wipro long-timer, marking a shift from the policy under Delaporte of hiring outsiders for top jobs.

Pallia, formerly the head of Wirpo’s highest revenue earnings business, was announced as the new CEO on 6 April, with Delaporte having to leave much before his five-year term was bound to end.

“These days, due to availability information like analyst call transcripts, company presentations, media interviews, etc., beyond the annual reports, shareholders are aware of issues that could impact companies. Hence, shareholders ask the management some intelligent questions,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research.