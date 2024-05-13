Wipro aims to smoke peace pipe with former top executives
Summary
- Both Jatin Dalal and Mohd Ehteshamul Haque joined rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp less than 12 months after resigning from Wipro. The company sued them, but has now initiated processes in the courts to close the lawsuits.
Bengaluru: New CEO, new approach. Less than a month after Srinivas Pallia replaced Thierry Delaporte in the corner room of Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro Ltd, the company is attempting to settle lawsuits it had filed against two former senior executives, according to a review of court filings and two executives aware of the development.