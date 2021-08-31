Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wipro and HERE Tech partner to provide location and analytics services

HERE Tracking will help Wipro’s customers monitor and track assets, field engineers and supply chain on a real-time basis both indoor and outdoor, as well as provide analytics to build operational efficiencies.
1 min read . 08:20 PM IST Livemint

  • Wipro and HERE will jointly develop solutions in the areas of asset tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart-metering and analytics, field workforce management, and private mapping-as-a-service for indoor and outdoor real-time asset tracking

BENGALURU : Wipro Ltd and HERE Technologies, a location data and technology platform, have partnered to offer location-based services to customers from energy & utilities, manufacturing, transport & logistics, telecom, and automotive industry verticals.

As part of this announcement, Wipro and HERE will be jointly developing solutions in the areas of asset tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart-metering and analytics, field workforce management, and private mapping-as-a-service for indoor and outdoor real-time asset tracking.

 “An internet of things (IoT)-based smart metering solution being developed by both companies, will provide better information to customers on energy consumption and asset management. The HERE mapping-as-a-service solution enables enterprises to build private maps in the field and manage their autonomous vehicles more efficiently, by providing information to their drivers on routing time, speed, fuel consumption and hazardous conditions," Wipro said in a statement.  

 “Combined with Wipro’s solutions, HERE location technology will open up further opportunities across different industries, providing customers with more relevant and customized solutions, leading to world-class user experiences," said Jason Jameson, General Manager, APAC, HERE Technologies.  

