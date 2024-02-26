Wipro and Nokia launch 5G wireless network solution for enterprises

Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd and Nokia Corporation have jointly launched a private 5G wireless solution to help enterprises in their digital transformation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The offering will initially be available only to companies operating in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment space, Wipro said in a release on Monday.

This joint solution will integrate the enterprises' 5G private network solution with their operation infrastructure. The network will hasten the enterprises' connectivity speed, bring real-time access to business data, and also enable processing high volumes of data with low latency, the release added.

Basis the private wireless network, companies availing the 5G network will be able to create an integrated private environment to manage their performance and stymie security concerns, according to the release.

Wipro said the new technology’s speed and security coupled with the AI-driven automation it provides, would help companies improve their operational efficiencies.

The Finnish multinational company would provide its Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), which is its private wireless solution offering 4G LTE and 5G coverage, and Modular Private Wireless (MPW), which is its in-house 5G-ready solution that allows users to build and deploy private networks solutions. These systems would be inclusive of the hardware and the software.

India’s fourth largest IT services company would provide strategic guidance for enterprises to integration the systems through its Austin-based innovation centre which focusses on 5G solutions and also through its OTNxt Platform, which is the IT company’s end-to-end managed service that covers the entire spectrum of operational technology and Internet of Things (IoT) systems.

“Traditional infrastructures are being stretched and performance is impacting business value and, in some cases, human lives through emerging areas such as remote-controlled robotic surgery. We are proud to partner with Nokia to address this pressing business need and to create a way for enterprises to leverage wireless private networks to digitize at speed and access real-time insights to realize their ambitions," said Jo Debecker, global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, its cloud computing service in the press release.

This partnership will unlock new capabilities to help businesses in various sectors experience enhanced connectivity and AI-driven operational efficiencies, ushering them to the forefront of innovation, said Stephan Litjens, vice-president of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia, in the release.

