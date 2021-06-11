Bengaluru: IT services major Wipro Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Anup Purohit as its chief information officer (CIO).

Purohit will report to Sanjeev Singh, chief operations officer, at the Bengaluru-based company. Purohit brings with him over 25 years of experience across banking and financial services, centered around innovation in digital banking, financial management, business solutions & service delivery, portfolio & program management, risk & controls and information security.

In his most recent role as the CIO of Yes Bank, Purohit was in charge of spearheading business technology transformation and digital innovation strategy with a focus on bringing future technology into the bank’s current technology stack.

Prior to that, Purohit was associated with financial institutions such as RBL Bank, Barclays and JPMC in leadership roles, where he was responsible for building agile, robust, scalable and resilient technology platforms and processes, IT infrastructure solutions and service delivery, Wipro said.

“As enterprises reposition themselves and aggressively move towards digital technologies, the role of the CIO in driving transformation has become more significant and complex. I am pleased to welcome Anup and am confident his industry experience will add immense value to the team," said Sanjeev Singh, chief operations officer, Wipro.

“I look forward to draw from my prior experience and knowledge, and endeavour to guide businesses as they move forward in the new digital world," said Purohit.

