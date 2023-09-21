Wipro appoints Aparna Iyer as new CFO as Jatin Dalal resigns1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Aparna will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board. She succeeds Jatin Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue other career opportunities after serving the IT giant for more than two decades.
Wipro Ltd, Indian IT services provider, Thursday said it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as new chief financial officer, effective immediately, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message