Wipro Ltd, Indian IT services provider, Thursday said it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as new chief financial officer, effective immediately, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Aparna will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board. She succeeds Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue his professional goals outside the organization after serving the IT giant for more than two decades.

“Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders. Aparna has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programs, and transformation initiatives," Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

“I also want to thank Jatin for his contributions to Wipro over his tenure and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Aparna Iyer, who has also served more than 20 years in Wipro has played several leadership roles covering the breadth and depth of finance, ranging from Internal Audit, Business Finance, Financial Planning & Analytics and Corporate Treasury & Investor Relations.

More recently, she was appointed Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro’s FullStride Cloud Global Business Line, with the intent of deepening her expertise as future CFO. She has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fund raising, driving business strategy and growth, the company said.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO at this important juncture for Wipro," said Aparna. “As we continue our transformation journey, I look forward to working with Thierry, our finance team and the entire organization to build on our successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for our stakeholders," she added.

Aparna, who joined Wipro in April 2003, is a chartered accountant and was a gold medalist of the CA 2002 batch.

Dalal became president and CFO of Wipro in 2015 and he will leave the company on November 30.