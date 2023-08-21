Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as Senior Vice President and Global AI Head

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as Senior Vice President and Global AI Head

1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST Livemint

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as SVP and Global AI Head to drive AI adoption and deliver AI-first solutions.

FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh to Senior Vice President and Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring.

Singh brings to Wipro over 30 years of experience in the technology consulting space and was previously a Senior Partner at Deloitte where he was responsible for driving AI and data-led transformation.

Singh’s appointment follows Wipro’s $1 billion investment in AI and the launch of Wipro ai360.

As the global head of AI, he will be focused on advancing Wipro’s ai360 strategy, building capabilities to support and accelerate AI adoption across Wipro’s entire portfolio, and delivering AI-first solutions to clients. His appointment underscores Wipro’s commitment to integrating responsible AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients.

(more to come)

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.