Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as Senior Vice President and Global AI Head

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh to Senior Vice President and Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring.

Singh brings to Wipro over 30 years of experience in the technology consulting space and was previously a Senior Partner at Deloitte where he was responsible for driving AI and data-led transformation.

Singh's appointment follows Wipro's $1 billion investment in AI and the launch of Wipro ai360.

As the global head of AI, he will be focused on advancing Wipro’s ai360 strategy, building capabilities to support and accelerate AI adoption across Wipro’s entire portfolio, and delivering AI-first solutions to clients. His appointment underscores Wipro’s commitment to integrating responsible AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients.

