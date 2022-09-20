Wipro appoints Dhruv Anand as Country Head and MD for Japan2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 08:41 AM IST
- Dhruv Anand, who will lead Wipro’s business expansion in Japan, has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry
Wipro Limited has appointment of Dhruv Anand as Country Head & Managing Director for operations in Japan. Dhruv will lead Wipro’s business expansion in Japan and will also partner with clients to help them achieve their growth ambitions by leveraging Wipro’s capabilities across the go-to-market themes of Experience, Data, Analytics & Insights, Engineering Edge, FullStride Cloud Services, Cybersecurity, Core Business Transformation, and Managed Services.