Wipro appoints Dhruv Anand as Country Head and MD for Japan

Dhruv has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, specializing in consulting, digital engineering, IoT, and emerging technologies across Japan’s automotive, manufacturing, and hitech sectors. The formative years of Dhruv’s career were shaped at Wipro, post which he moved to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), where he held various leadership roles in sales, delivery, and account management for Japanese customers and their global operations. In his most recent role at TCS, Dhruv led the Manufacturing and Hi-Tech vertical with a focus on the Japanese automotive industry and ecosystem suppliers.