Wipro appoints former Walmart executive Subha Tatavarti as CTO

Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd has appointed Subha Tatavarti as the chief technology officer (CTO) of the company. She joins from Walmart where she led product, technology development, and commercialization of enterprise infrastructure along with security, data science, and edge platforms.

All CTO teams, including Service Transformation, Topcoder, Robotics, SVIC (Silicon Valley Innovation Center), Technovation Centre, Open Innovation and Applied Research, will report to her, Delaporte said.

Prior to Walmart, Tatavarti headed the product, data & infrastructure platform at PAYPAL where her focus was to drive transformation through scalable, API-driven interoperable platforms, Delaporte said. "Her portfolio of products included machine learning/ artificial intelligence (ML/AI) platforms powered by Notebooks, Data Integration platform, Data Catalog and Data ALM."

In her previous roles, she was instrumental in simplifying the data and analytics infrastructure, besides pioneering CTO modernization and streamlining initiatives for Cloud, Platforms, and Frameworks (CPF).

Tatavarti has also worked at CliMetrics, Inc. as cofounder and director, Abbott Laboratories, Fannie Mae, and BearingPoint. She holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science.

Tatavarti's appointment is among a series of leadership changes at Wipro since Delaporte took charge as the CEO and MD on 6 July. Earlier this year, Wipro appointed Philippe Dintrans as senior vice president and head, Domain & Consulting for Wipro's iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering, and Application Services) business. Wipro also appointed country heads for Brazil, Germany and Austria, Japan, Switzerland, and Europe.